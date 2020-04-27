Global Ball Mill (Mining) Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ball Mill (Mining) market will register a -0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 450.6 million by 2025, from $ 452.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ball Mill (Mining) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ball Mill (Mining) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ball Mill (Mining) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wet grinding Ball Mill

Dry grinding Ball Mill

The segment of dry grinding ball mill holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 61%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Other

The mental mining holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 48% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DCD

Shenyang Metallurgy

Metso

Furukawa

KHD Humboldt Wedag

FLSmidth

MIKRONS

Gebr. Pfeiffer

CITIC HIC

Outotec

Fote Heavy Machinery

Shanghai Minggong

Liaoning Provincial Machinery

Hongxing Machinery

Henan Hongji Mine

Pengfei Group

Zhongde Heavy Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ball Mill (Mining) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ball Mill (Mining) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ball Mill (Mining) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ball Mill (Mining) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ball Mill (Mining) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wet grinding Ball Mill

2.2.2 Dry grinding Ball Mill

2.3 Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Ball Mill (Mining) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Metal Mining

2.4.2 Mineral Mining

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Ball Mill (Mining) by Company

3.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Ball Mill (Mining) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ball Mill (Mining) by Regions

4.1 Ball Mill (Mining) by Regions

4.2 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Distributors

10.3 Ball Mill (Mining) Customer

11 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Ball Mill (Mining) Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 DCD

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.1.3 DCD Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 DCD Latest Developments

12.2 Shenyang Metallurgy

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.2.3 Shenyang Metallurgy Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Shenyang Metallurgy Latest Developments

12.3 Metso

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.3.3 Metso Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Metso Latest Developments

12.4 Furukawa

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.4.3 Furukawa Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Furukawa Latest Developments

12.5 KHD Humboldt Wedag

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.5.3 KHD Humboldt Wedag Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 KHD Humboldt Wedag Latest Developments

12.6 FLSmidth

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.6.3 FLSmidth Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 FLSmidth Latest Developments

12.7 MIKRONS

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.7.3 MIKRONS Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 MIKRONS Latest Developments

12.8 Gebr. Pfeiffer

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.8.3 Gebr. Pfeiffer Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Gebr. Pfeiffer Latest Developments

12.9 CITIC HIC

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.9.3 CITIC HIC Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 CITIC HIC Latest Developments

12.10 Outotec

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.10.3 Outotec Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Outotec Latest Developments

12.11 Fote Heavy Machinery

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.11.3 Fote Heavy Machinery Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Fote Heavy Machinery Latest Developments

12.12 Shanghai Minggong

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.12.3 Shanghai Minggong Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Shanghai Minggong Latest Developments

12.13 Liaoning Provincial Machinery

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.13.3 Liaoning Provincial Machinery Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Liaoning Provincial Machinery Latest Developments

12.14 Hongxing Machinery

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.14.3 Hongxing Machinery Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Hongxing Machinery Latest Developments

12.15 Henan Hongji Mine

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.15.3 Henan Hongji Mine Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Henan Hongji Mine Latest Developments

12.16 Pengfei Group

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.16.3 Pengfei Group Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Pengfei Group Latest Developments

12.17 Zhongde Heavy Industry

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Ball Mill (Mining) Product Offered

12.17.3 Zhongde Heavy Industry Ball Mill (Mining) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Zhongde Heavy Industry Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

