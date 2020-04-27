Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2025

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Scope of the Report:

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Nexans

• Southwire Company

• General Cable

• Apar Industries

• Hengtong Group

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

• ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

• ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Bare overhead transmission conductor

• Primary and secondary distribution conductor

• Messenger support

• Others

