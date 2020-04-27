Expense Tracking Software Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
This report focuses on the global Expense Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Expense Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Expense Tracking Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Concur
Zoho Expense
Certify
Xpenditure
Expensify
BizXpense Tracker
ExpenseBot
Taxbot
Deductr
ExpensePath
Receipts Pro
Receipt Bank
Abacus
ExpensePoint
InvoiceBerry
Journyx
Expenses Manager
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises Expense Tracking Software
Web-based Expense Tracking Software
Cloud Based Expense Tracking Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Small to Midsize Business (SMB)
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Expense Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Expense Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Expense Tracking Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises Expense Tracking Software
1.4.3 Web-based Expense Tracking Software
1.4.4 Cloud Based Expense Tracking Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small to Midsize Business (SMB)
1.5.3 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size
2.2 Expense Tracking Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Expense Tracking Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Expense Tracking Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Expense Tracking Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Expense Tracking Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Expense Tracking Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Concur
12.1.1 Concur Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.1.4 Concur Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Concur Recent Development
12.2 Zoho Expense
12.2.1 Zoho Expense Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.2.4 Zoho Expense Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zoho Expense Recent Development
12.3 Certify
12.3.1 Certify Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.3.4 Certify Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Certify Recent Development
12.4 Xpenditure
12.4.1 Xpenditure Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.4.4 Xpenditure Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Xpenditure Recent Development
12.5 Expensify
12.5.1 Expensify Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.6 BizXpense Tracker
12.6.1 BizXpense Tracker Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.6.4 BizXpense Tracker Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BizXpense Tracker Recent Development
12.7 ExpenseBot
12.7.1 ExpenseBot Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.7.4 ExpenseBot Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ExpenseBot Recent Development
12.8 Taxbot
12.8.1 Taxbot Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.8.4 Taxbot Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Taxbot Recent Development
12.9 Deductr
12.9.1 Deductr Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.9.4 Deductr Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Deductr Recent Development
12.10 ExpensePath
12.10.1 ExpensePath Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Expense Tracking Software Introduction
12.10.4 ExpensePath Revenue in Expense Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ExpensePath Recent Development
12.11 Receipts Pro
12.12 Receipt Bank
12.13 Abacus
12.14 ExpensePoint
12.15 InvoiceBerry
12.16 Journyx
12.17 Expenses Manager
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
