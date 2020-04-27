Cover Corona outbreak: Yerba Mate Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Recent report on “Yerba Mate Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Yerba Mate Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Yerba Mate Market to reach USD 3935.3 million by 2025.

Global Yerba Mate Market valued approximately USD 1310 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Yerba mate is an herbal tea made from the leaves and twigs of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. The leaves are typically dried over fire, then steeped in hot water to make the tea. Yerba mate is traditionally consumed from a container called a gourd and sipped with a metal straw that has a filter at its lower end to strain out the leaf fragments. Yerba mate is a traditional South American drink that’s gaining worldwide popularity and expanding at a healthy CAGR. It is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea and provide the joy of chocolate. Yerba mate is a central nervous system stimulant containing caffeine, but it also contains several other nutrients, including antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. Yerba mate is touted as being a safe and effective nervous system stimulant with few side effects and many health benefits.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

oLiquid Concrete

oPowder & Other

By Distribution Channel:

oHypermarket/Supermarket

oSpecialized Drug Store

oConvenience Store & Other

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Las Marias, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, La Tranquera., Playadito, Santo Pipo, Laura Raatz, Barao., Aquantadora, Kraus Yerba Mate, CBSe, Romance., Rosamonte, Selecta, LA Virginia, Triunfo, Mate Factor, Wisdom Natural, ECOTEAS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Yerba Mate Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Yerba Mate market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Yerba Mate market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Yerba Mate Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

