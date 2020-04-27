Cover Corona outbreak: Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Analysis 2020
Global Wireless Mesh Network Market to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025.
Global Wireless Mesh Network Market valued approximately USD 3.51 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.94% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising consumer adoption of mobile-connected devices and proliferation of wireless broadband & Wi-Fi usage. Privacy concerns and data security are the chief restraining factors the growth rate of the market. Increasing needs for LTE and 3G network is the major challenge prevalent in the market. A Wireless Mesh Network is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks mostly consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways.
The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is divided into segments of radio frequency, applications, and end-users. In the radio frequency segment, 2.4 GHz band dominated the market, and in application segment the Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses is expected to generate highest revenue of the market.
The regional analysis of Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Radio Frequency:
oSub 1 GHz band
o2.4 GHz band
o4.9 GHz band
o5 GHZ band
By Application:
oMedical Device Connectivity
oHome Networking
oDisaster Management & Rescue Operations
oVideo Surveillance
oTraffic Management
oOthers
By End-User:
oHospitality
oEducation
oOil & Gas
oGovernment
oMining
oHealthcare
oSmart Cities and Smart Warehouses
oTransportation & Logistics
oOthers
By Regions:
oNorth America
oU.S.
oCanada
oEurope
oUK
oGermany
oAsia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oLatin America
oBrazil
oMexico
oRest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2015, 2016
Base year “ 2017
Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, ABB, Qorvo, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas, Rajant Corporation, Strix Systems, Cambium Networks, Firetide, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer™s requirements.
Target Audience of the Wireless Mesh Network Market Study:
oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors
oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises
oVenture capitalists
oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)
oThird-party knowledge providers
oInvestment bankers
oInvestors
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Wireless Mesh Network market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.
Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Wireless Mesh Network market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.
Wireless Mesh Network Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.
