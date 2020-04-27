Cover Corona outbreak: Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025.

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market valued approximately USD 920 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prominence of wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among the public.

Growing inclination toward the use of personal electronic device onboard has supplemented the surging adoption of wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity services. These services can be easily accessed on the personal devices of passengers or airline-provided portable/embedded media interface devices.

Installation of W-IFE systems in aircraft can benefit airlines as well as passengers. For airlines, these systems can help increase their revenues and augment the return on investments. The current regulatory scenario has witnessed significant transformation towards the adoption of wireless IFE systems as they enable airlines to allow passengers™ usage of Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) that were earlier prohibited as a part of regulatory obligations. The convergence of In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) and In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) segments has brought about numerous opportunities in the W-IFE arena, ranging from streaming of live movies and other Audio-Video (AVOD) content in PEDs to portable digital media tablets streaming live content, thereby complementing the BYOD era

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Aircraft:

oNarrow Body

oWide Body

oRegional Jet

By Fitment:

oRetro Fit

oLine Fit

By Hardware:

oAntennas

oWAPs

oModems

By Technology:

oATG

oKu-Band

oL-band

oKa-Band

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bluebox Avionics Ltd, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Gogo.Inc, Inflight Dublin, Ltd, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, SITA OnAir, Thales Group SA.

., BAE SYSTEM PLC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE)s Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

