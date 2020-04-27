Cover Corona outbreak: White Cement Market Size Consumption Comparison by Application (2020-2025)

Recent report on “White Cement Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

White Cement Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global White Cement Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global White Cement Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The White Cement Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. White cement is typically used in combination with white aggregates to produce white concrete for decorative work and prestige construction projects. White cement allows a wide range of color options for producing structural and architectural concrete as well as masonry and cementitious building project. Increasing demand from construction activities and rising applications of white cement for decorative applications are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing emphasis on innovation and decorative architecture is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, white cement reduces heat effect by using white-based ingredients and can be pigmented to achieve various colors without the need for paint or stains thus eliminating VOCs, therefore demand of white cement is rising across the globe. However, high cost of production and limited utilization in heavy construction activities are the factors that limiting the market growth of White Cement during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global White Cement Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing industrialization and rising demand from construction industries in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global White Cement market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising urbanization and favorable government initiatives in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Union Corporation

¢CBR Heidelberg Cement

¢Federal White Cement

¢Kuwait Cement Company

¢Lafarge

¢Rak White Cement

¢Saudi White Cement

¢SECIL

¢Shargh White Portland Cement Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

oWhite Portland Cement

oWhite Masonry Cement

oOthers

By Application:

oResidential

oNon Residential

oCommercial

oInfrastructure

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global White Cement Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and White Cement market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global White Cement market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

White Cement Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

