Cover Corona outbreak: Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Web Application Firewall Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Web Application Firewall Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Web Application Firewall Market to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025.

Global Web Application Firewall Market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Web application firewall is a hardware or software solution developed to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and the external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure, while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed.

The regional analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America web application firewall market generated the highest revenue in 2016, attributed to rise in number of security breaches and government regulations related to IT security is expected to stimulate government organizations and companies to enhance their data security infrastructure, which is expected to support the security appliance market growth. The Asia-Pacific web application firewall market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of untapped demands and surge in need for better application security solutions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

oHardware Appliances

oVirtual Appliances

oCloud-Based

By Service:

oProfessional Services

oManaged Services

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance

oRetail

oIT & Telecommunication

oGovernment and Defence

oHealthcare

oEnergy and Utilities

oEducation

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Akamei, Barracuda, Citrix., Cloud Flare, Denyall, Ergon Informatik., F5 Network, Fortinet, Radware, Trustwave, Nsfocus and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Web Application Firewall Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Web Application Firewall market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Web Application Firewall market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Web Application Firewall Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

