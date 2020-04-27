Cover Corona outbreak: Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025
Recent report on “Web Application Firewall Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.
Web Application Firewall Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026
Global Web Application Firewall Market to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025.
Global Web Application Firewall Market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Web application firewall is a hardware or software solution developed to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and the external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure, while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed.
The regional analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America web application firewall market generated the highest revenue in 2016, attributed to rise in number of security breaches and government regulations related to IT security is expected to stimulate government organizations and companies to enhance their data security infrastructure, which is expected to support the security appliance market growth. The Asia-Pacific web application firewall market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of untapped demands and surge in need for better application security solutions.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
oHardware Appliances
oVirtual Appliances
oCloud-Based
By Service:
oProfessional Services
oManaged Services
By Organization Size:
oSMEs
oLarge Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance
oRetail
oIT & Telecommunication
oGovernment and Defence
oHealthcare
oEnergy and Utilities
oEducation
By Regions:
oNorth America
oU.S.
oCanada
oEurope
oUK
oGermany
oAsia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oLatin America
oBrazil
oMexico
oRest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2015, 2016
Base year “ 2017
Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Akamei, Barracuda, Citrix., Cloud Flare, Denyall, Ergon Informatik., F5 Network, Fortinet, Radware, Trustwave, Nsfocus and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Web Application Firewall Market in Market Study:
oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors
oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises
oVenture capitalists
oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)
oThird-party knowledge providers
oInvestment bankers
oInvestors
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Web Application Firewall market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.
Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Web Application Firewall market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.
Web Application Firewall Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.
