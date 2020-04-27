Cover Corona outbreak: Warehouse Management System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

Recent report on “Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Warehouse Management System Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Warehouse Management System Market to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025.

Global Warehouse Management System Market valued approximately USD 1.35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast The software segment accounted for the largest share of the warehouse management system market in 2016. The increasing awareness of WMS software among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the growing adoption of on-cloud WMS software solutions are key factors driving the growth of the software segment. The services segment of this market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

The need for constant upgrade of WMS software to ensure data security and the rising demand for regular maintenance and testing of the software are key factors driving the demand for WMS services. he Research methodology used to estimate and forecast the warehouse management system market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research, such as International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS), European Logistics Association (ELA), and newsletters as well as whitepapers. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the market by estimating the revenue of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub segments,

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oSoftware

oServices

By Implementation:

oOn Premises

oOn Cloud

By Tier Type:

oAdvance

oIntermediate

oBasic

By Industry:

oAutomotive

oFood & Beverages

oHealthcare

oE-Commerce

oChemicals

oElectricals & Electronics

oMetals & Machinery

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- JDA Software Group, Inc. , Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corp, SAP SE , IBM Corp., Infor, Inc, PSI AG , PTC Inc., Tecsys Inc. & Epicor Software Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Warehouse Management System MarketIn Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Warehouse Management System market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Warehouse Management System market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Warehouse Management System Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

