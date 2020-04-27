Cover Corona outbreak: Urban Air Mobility Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

Recent report on “Urban Air Mobility Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Urban Air Mobility Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Urban Air Mobility Market valued approximately USD 5.25 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.34% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Urban Air Mobility Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Urban air mobility (UAM) refers to on-demand and automated passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, typically flown without a pilot. Increasing need to enhance operational efficacy, escalating investment, increasing initiative towards smart cities and growing need for alternate transportation mode in urban mobility are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, surging demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation is further likely to propel the growth of the market in the coming future. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, urban air mobility aim to deliver scalable replicable services by capitalizing the benefit from aiding the third dimension to urban mobility, so this is also a factor that contributes towards promoting the demand of urban air mobility across the globe. However, strict regulations associated with the use of urban air mobility and limited adoption of urban air mobility due to pestle factors are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Urban Air Mobility Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing investment activities and rising ability to spend more on transportation operations in the region. North America is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Urban Air Mobility market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising initiative towards the smart cities and rising adoption of urban air mobility due to growing environmental concerns across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Kitty Hawk

Lilium

EHang

Volocopter

Airbus

Honeywell

Epicore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infrastructure

Platform

By Application:

Air Taxi

Personal Air Vehicles

Cargo Air Vehicles

Air Ambulance

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Urban Air Mobility market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Urban Air Mobility market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Urban Air Mobility Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

