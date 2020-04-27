Cover Corona outbreak: Truck Platooning Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2025

Recent report on “Truck Platooning Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Truck Platooning Market to reach USD 91.6 million by 2025.

Global Truck Platooning Market valued approximately USD 8.3 million in 2017 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.01% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are road safety laws, reduction in the CO2 emission, minimizing the fuel consumption, insufficiency of skilled drivers and self-driving trucks. Self-driven trucks are an opportunity where the market growth can be exponential in the forecast period. Truck Platooning consists of several trucks furnished with state-of-the-art driving support systems “ one closely following the other. This forms a platoon with the trucks driven by smart technology and communicating with each other.

Global Truck Platooning Market is segmented into Type, Systems, Sensors and Services. The Image Sensors subsegment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR in the sensor type segment. Whereas, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is speculated to remain dominant in the systems segment.

The regional analysis of Global Truck Platooning Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Owing to fast improvements in autonomous vehicle technology and the stringent governmental laws for road safety, the North America region is speculated to be the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oAutonomous Truck Platooning

oDriver Assistive Truck Platooning (DATP)

By Systems:

oLane Keep Assist (LKA)

oBlind Spot Warning (BSW)

oAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

oGlobal Positioning System (GPS)

oAutomated Emergency Braking (AEB)

oForward Collision Warning (FCW)

oHuman Machine Interface (HMI)

oOthers

By Sensors:

oImage

oLiDAR

oRadar

By Services:

oPlatooning-Based

oMatch Making

oFinancial Transaction

oPricing

oTelematics-Based

oOn-road Assistance

oAutomatic Crash Notification

oNavigation & Infotainment

oVehicle Tracking

oEmergency Calling

oRemote Diagnostics

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Tomtom, Volvo, Scania, Daimler, Bosch, Wabco, Continental, ZF, Nvidia, Omnitracs, Intel, Peloton, Trimble, Toyota Tsusho, Otto, Man, Cargox, Hino Motors, Telefonica, Paccar, Navistar International Corp., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer™s requirements.

Target Audience of the Truck Platooning Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Truck Platooning market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Truck Platooning market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Truck Platooning Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/global-disposable-oral-care-devices-market-size

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-computational-biology-market-size