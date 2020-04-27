Cover Corona outbreak: Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 10.48 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Major factors responsible for high CAGR includes rising demand from industrial gas turbines and increasing adoption of thermal spray coatings over hard chrome coatings is expected to augment growth to global thermal spray coatings market over the forecast years. Thermal sprayed coatings are being increasingly used in landing gears of aircrafts as these coatings provide exceptional wear and tear resistance in application. Production of hard chromium plating produces carcinogenic byproduct, hexavalent chromium. The industries manufacturing these hard chromium plating is regulated under certain environmental and occupational framework which is expected to become more stringent during the forecast period stimulating the market for thermal spray coatings.

The regional analysis of global thermal spray coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Thermal Spray Coatings in end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global thermal spray coatings market due to increasing demand of renewable energy. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growth in end-user industries including energy sector in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bodycote

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Surface Technology

Oerlikon Metco

Flame Spray Coating Company

H.C. Starck GmbH

Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (TST)

General Magnaplate Corporation

A&A Coatings

ASB Industries, Inc.

Plasma-Tec, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Electrical

Combustion-flame

By Material:

Metals and Alloys

Ceramics

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Electronics

Agricultural Machinery

Other

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Thermal Spray Coatings market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Thermal Spray Coatings market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

