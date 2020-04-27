Cover Corona outbreak: Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is valued approximately at USD 140.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Surgical Instrument Tracking System are used in healthcare. It was used to earlier to manage the instrument count sheet and for some basic traceability of instrument. However, introduction of 2D barcodes has introduced the technology of processing staff members to identify instruments and look after the history of each instrument™s use. This helps staff to determine the repair or replacement of instrument if needed. Another tracking technology is RFID that helps to identify and track the device in the medical facility. Due to insufficient supply chain management that leads to misplaced or lost of hospital supplies, devices, or uneven equipment flow. The surgical instrument tracking system would decrease this loss for hospitals and help them to track their equipment which enable the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Factors such as adoption of innovative technologies to track equipment and systems and requirement for better inventory and asset management practices is increasing the demand in of the market.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create high capital investment capabilities. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, Unique Device Identification (UDI) regulations by FDA and need to cut down the healthcare expenditure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Censis Technologies, Inc.

Material Management Microsystems (Microsystems, Inc)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Intelligent Insites, Inc

Key Surgical, Inc.

Mobile Aspects

TGX Medical Systems

Xerafy Spx Flow Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Barcode

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User:

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016,2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Surgical Instrument Tracking System market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking System market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

