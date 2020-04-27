Cover Corona outbreak: Online Lending Market is expected to boom in 2020

Recent report on “Online Lending Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Online Lending Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Online Lending Market valued approximately USD 38.77 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 48.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Online Lending Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Online lending, also known as social lending, refers to the direct lending between individuals through internet platforms. Individuals include natural persons, legal persons and other organizations. Lesser operating cost & lower risk, technologically advanced with added transparency over traditional banking system, favorable regulatory environment are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in emerging markets due to rising knowledge about marketplace lending is another major factor driving the growth of the global neo and challenger bank market. Moreover, increasing awareness may increase usage of online lending in the developing countries is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, online lending is convenient & offer lower rates along with benefit to access easily is another factor that impelling the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of awareness about online lending among people and risk of losing money are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Online Lending Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to reduced interest rate in conventional bank and rising dependency of online platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Online Lending market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to favorable government initiatives towards online lending in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

Ratesetter

Canstar

Faircent

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Application:

Individuals

Businesses

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Online Lending Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Online Lending market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Online Lending market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Online Lending Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

