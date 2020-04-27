Cover Corona outbreak: Oilfield Chemicals Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Recent report on “Oilfield Chemicals Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Oilfield Chemicals Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to reach USD 34 billion by 2025.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Oilfield Chemicals Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Oilfield Chemicals market are growing demand for advanced drilling fluid and shift in inclination towards exploiting the unconventional hydrocarbon resources. The major restraining factor of global oilfield chemicals are crude oil price fluctuations and increase in environment concern which negatively impact the market in upcoming years. The oilfield chemical are the chemical components which are applied in oil and gas extraction operations. The oilfield chemicals facilitate to increase the extraction operations by the improving efficiency and productivity of oil drilling process and petroleum refining with the objective to achieve optimum performance with effective oil recovery.

The regional analysis of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of huge onshore and offshore shale gas reserves in the region. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global oilfield chemicals market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increase in cementing, drilling and stimulation activities.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Baker Hughes

¢Schlumberger Ltd.

¢Halliburation

¢Solvay S.A.

¢Ecolab Inc.

¢Newpark Resources Inc.

¢BASF SE

¢Lubrizol Corporatin

¢Akzonobel NV

¢Albemarle Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oBiocides

oDemulsifies

oSurfactants

oCorrosion & Scale Inhibitors

oPolymers

oGallants & Viscosifier

oOther

By Application:

oDrilling Fluids

oCementing

oWell Stimulation

oWorkover & Completion

oEnhanced Oil Recovery

oProduction Chemicals

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Oilfield Chemicals market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Oilfield Chemicals market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Oilfield Chemicals Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-medical-self-destructive-syringes-market-size

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-orphan-drugs-market-size