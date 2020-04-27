Cover Corona outbreak: Nutrition & Supplements Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025

Recent report on “Nutrition & Supplements Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Nutrition & Supplements Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Nutrition & Supplements Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by growing incidence of chronic diseases, geriatric population and rising cost of healthcare. Rise in purchasing power of individuals is another factor which is positively influencing the growth. Moreover, numerous health benefits associated with the supplements such as protection from cold and flu, strengthening the immune system, rheumatic diseases, treat of arthritis, allergies, lower cholesterol, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases etc. at lower costs which is further augmenting the demand for these products. Besides this, increasing health awareness among people and surge in adoption of nutrition products in order to prevent or reduce malnutrition is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, false promising and negative publicity of the products are expected to hamper the market growth.

The leading players in the market are:

Nestle

Bayer

Amway International (Alticor Inc.)

GNC

Sanofi

Abbott Nutrition (Abbott)

Pfizer

The regional analysis of Nutrition & Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Nutrition & Supplements Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Nutrition & Supplements market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Nutrition & Supplements Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Nutrition & Supplements Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Nutrition & Supplements Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Soft Gels

Others

By Application:

Medical Food

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Nutrition & Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Nutrition & Supplements market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Nutrition & Supplements market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Nutrition & Supplements Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

