Cover Corona outbreak: Nurse Call Systems Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025

Global Nurse Call Systems Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Further, growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations has led the adoption of Nurse Call Systems across the forecast period. For Instance: The alarming rise in emergency cases, especially due to road accidents, has led to the adoption of advanced nurse call equipment in the OPDs. According to a research study published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in February 2015, reporting of emergency cases by using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has increased from 29% in 2006 to 73%.

The regional analysis of global Nurse Call Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a number of regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as encouragement provided by the governments to nursing homes, development in infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nurse Call Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rauland-Borg Corporation (US)

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hill-Rom (US)

Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany)

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria)

Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology:

Wired communication

Wireless communication

By Application:

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

By End User:

Hospitals & ASCs

Long-term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician™s Office

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Nurse Call Systems market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Nurse Call Systems market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Nurse Call Systems Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

