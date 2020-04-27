Cover Corona outbreak: Neurosurgery Devices Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Neurosurgery Devices Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Neurosurgery Devices Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Neurosurgery Devices Market is valued approximately USD 6.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Neurosurgery devices are a type of medical device that helps in the prevention, surgical treatment and diagnosis of disorders associated with the nervous system, including the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Ongoing technological advancements in neurosurgery devices along with increasing prevalence of neurological diseases is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. For instance, as per the Alzheimer™s association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer™s dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. Also, the prevalence of Parkinson™s is estimated to be approximately 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015, according to study of Global Burden of Disease 2015.

Moreover, ongoing research into expanding applications of neuromodulation coupled with growing demand from emerging economies are the major factor that offers growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing investment to boost the treatment methods for neurological disease worldwide is also contributing towards the growth of global Neurosurgery Devices market. However, high cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment is one of the major factors anticipated to restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Neurosurgery Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of revenue and market share owing to high prevalence of neurological disorders aided with the presence of a favorable reimbursement structure across the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population in Japan and China and healthcare reforms and favorable government initiatives & investments in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corporation

Karl Storz

Abbott

Ackermann Instrumente

Adeor Medical

Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Neuromodulation Devices

Neuroendoscopy Devices

By Application:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Neuroendoscopy

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Neurosurgery Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Neurosurgery Devices market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Neurosurgery Devices market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Neurosurgery Devices Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

