Cover Corona outbreak: Network Monitoring Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

Recent report on “Network Monitoring Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Network Monitoring Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global network monitoring market is valued approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network monitoring solutions helps to assist in managing and monitoring the flow of traffic and examining it for any abnormalities that can affect the network availability, performance and security. Further, advancement in technology has led to an enhanced adoption of connected devices, voice over internet Protocol (VOIP) and cloud due to which the traffic on the network has increased tremendously, slowing down the overall network functioning speed. As a result, the need for network monitoring is observed thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, availability of free network traffic tools such as Cacti and Nagios Core impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global network monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of new data center technologies and increasing IT capacity requirements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet and growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises are contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific.

Market player included in this report are:

Gigamon

IBM

Ixia

Viavi

Apcon

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Broadcom

Big Switch Networks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Network Tap

Data Monitoring Switch

By Bandwidth:

1 & 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

Infiband

By End-user Industry:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Network Monitoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Network Monitoring market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Network Monitoring market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Network Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

