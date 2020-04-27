Cover Corona outbreak: Modular Construction Market Size to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Modular Construction Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Modular Construction Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Modular Construction Market to reach USD 149.4 billion by 2025.

Global Modular Construction Market valued approximately USD 85 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.30% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Modular construction is prefabricated buildings that are manufactured in a plant. It offers significant advantages compared to conventional buildings such as cost effective, flexibility, shorter time to completion amongst others. The Modular Construction Market is driven by the growth in construction and infrastructure industries. With the rising industrialization, the need for time saving construction methods are required, which has widened the scope of modular construction. Modular construction gets rid of jobsite issues such as access routes and traffic or security and storage of materials. Factories are typically located next to shipping hubs, aiding the flow of materials while reducing shipping costs. It is thus, a cost-effective method of prefabricated construction. Furthermore, this kind of construction is highly dependent on the applications such as commercial, residential, infrastructure among others. With rapid industrialization in APAC region, the demand for infrastructure has gone up. This has fueled the demand for modular construction in the region.

The regional analysis of Global Modular Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the modular construction market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular construction market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular construction in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for house

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oPermanent

oRelocatable

By Material:

oPrecast Concrete

oSteel

oWood

oPlastic

By Module:

oSided Module

oOpen-Sided Modules

oPartially Open-Sided Modules

oMixed Modules & Floor Cassettes

oModule Supported by A Primary Structure

By End-Use Sector

oHousing

oCommercial

oHealthcare

oEducation

oIndustrial

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Red Sea Housing, Atco, Vinci, Skanska AB, Algeco Scotsman, Kef Kattera, Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Alta-fab Structure, Wernick Group and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Modular Construction Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Modular Construction market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Modular Construction market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Modular Construction Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/baby-monitor-market-size

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-medical-self-destructive-syringes-market-size