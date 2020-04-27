Cover Corona outbreak: Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is expected to boom in 2020

Recent report on “Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Miniature injection molding machines perform the injection molding process, which is generally used to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be employed to manufacture products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic. The injection molding process can be employed to manufacture a wide variety of parts or products, which might vary greatly in their structures, dimensions, and end-use applications. The injection molding machine melts the material to be injected into the shaping mold, where the molten material cools off and solidifies, taking the shape of the desired component. Enhancement in injection molding technology and growing demand from end-user industries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization in developing economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of machine is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Miniature Injection Molding Machine during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, packaging etc. in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Miniature Injection Molding Machine market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by growing automotive industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Haitian International Holdings Limited

¢Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

¢Sumitomo Heavy Industries

¢Milacron Holdings Corporation

¢Engel Austria GmbH

¢Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

¢Arburg GmbH & Co. KG

¢Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

¢Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

¢The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

¢KraussMaffei Group GmbH

¢Negri Bossi S.P.A.

¢L.K. Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oHydraulic

oAll-Electric

oHybrid

By Application:

oAutomotive

oConsumer Goods

oPackaging

oHealthcare

oElectrical & Electronics

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Miniature Injection Molding Machine market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Miniature Injection Molding Machine market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

