Cover Corona outbreak: Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Recent report on “Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market is valued approximately at USD 10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The microchannel heat exchanger also known as micro structured heat exchanger are heat exchangers that contain three parts namely, fins, multi-port tubes below 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and manifolds. These devices are ideal for use in commercial and residential air-cooling system and in refrigeration equipment. In micro channel heat exchanger heat or cool fluids by transferring heat between two or more fluids between two channels. MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerant flowing. Growing energy efficiency regulations coupled with stringent emission standards are key driving forces of market. Further, growing demand for MCHE from the HVACR industry is also contributing towards market growth. For instance as per International Energy Agency, global stock of air conditioners in building was estimated about 1.6 billion in 2018 that is estimated to reach about 5.6 billion by 2050. Further, use of thermal management systems in EVs is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatility of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in manufacturing industry coupled with rapid industrialization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing urbanization, population and automotive industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microchannel Heat Exchanger market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sanhua

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Modine

Denso Corporation

API Heat Transfer

Climetal

Danfoss

Kaltra

Kangsheng Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Condenser

Evaporator

Water Coil

By Application:

Automotive

HVAC

Commercial Refrigeration

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Microchannel Heat Exchanger market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

