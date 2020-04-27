Cover Corona outbreak: Metal Injection Molding Market Size Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Metal Injection Molding Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Metal Injection Molding Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Metal Injection Molding Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Metal Injection Molding Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The metal injection molding market has been segmented on the basis of material type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of material type, the market has been segmented into stainless steel, low alloy steel, soft magnetic material, and others (tungsten, tool steel, titanium). The stainless steel segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type segment of the metal injection molding market on account of the wide application of stainless steel in various end-use industries. Stainless steel is consumed widely owing to its relatively lower price as compared to other material types. This factor is expected to drive the demand for stainless steel during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the metal injection molding market is segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, consumer products, medical & orthodontics, and firearms & defense. The electrical & electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2025. This projected high growth is due to the rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, which has resulted in the increasing demand for small and complex metal injection molded parts with better performance at a relatively lower cost.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

oStainless Steel

oLow Alloy Steel

oSoft Magnetic Material

By End Use Industry:

oMedical & Orthodontics

oElectrical & Electronics

oAutomotive

oIndustrial

oConsumer Products

oFirearm & Defense

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Rockleigh Industries, Tanfel Inc,, Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg, Amphenol Corporation, CN Innovations., Taiwan Powder Technology, Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts, Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG, Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd., Parmatech Corporation and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Metal Injection Molding Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Metal Injection Molding market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Metal Injection Molding market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Metal Injection Molding Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

