Cover Corona outbreak: Medical Image Management Market Size Growth Segment by Application (2020-2025)

Recent report on "Medical Image Management Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025".

Medical Image Management Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Medical Image Management Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025.

Global Medical Image Management Market valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Medical Image Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The medical image management market is mainly driven owing to technological advancements considering diagnostic imaging modalities along with image management solutions, escalating adoption of vendor neutral archive and surging utility of the imaging equipment in both the developed and developing countries. Moreover, rising investments in the medical imaging, surging adoption of the imaging management system by the small imaging centers & hospitals along with increasingly escalating utility of big data in healthcare sector are fueling the adoption and utility of medical image management systems. The escalating government initiatives to enhance the electronic medical record is further anticipated to fuel the adoption and utility of medical image management systems. The escalating adoption of big data in healthcare along with constant growing aging population is also paving the way for the adoption and utility of medical image management market. The aging population results into weakened body functions & are more prone susceptible to chronic diseases such as Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases. According to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs report on the aging population of the globe , the population aged above 60 years is constantly on the surging trend which resides mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries which includes China, India and Japan is fueling the development and growth of medical image management market on the global scenario.

Key areas considered for the regional analysis of Global Medical Image Management Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

oMckesson Corporation

oGE Healthcare

oFujifilm Holdings Corporation

oPhilips Healthcare

oSectra AB

oNovarad Corporation

oMach7 Technologies Ltd

oBridgestone Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oPicture Archiving and Communication System

oVendor Neutral Archive

oApplication-Independent Clinical Archives

oEnterprise Viewers

By End User:

oHospitals

oDiagnostic Imaging Centres

oOther End Users

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Image Management Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Medical Image Management market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Medical Image Management market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Medical Image Management Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

