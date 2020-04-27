Cover Corona outbreak: Master Data Management Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Recent report on “Master Data Management Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Master Data Management Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Master Data Management Market to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025.

Master Data Management Market valued approximately USD 12.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.85% over the forecast period 2018-2025. With the surge in accessibility to ubiquitously gain access to one™s organizational master data, the small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises are extensively adopting master data management solutions to harmonize, prioritize, synchronize and standardize their business processes, and augment collaboration. Further, the presence of an efficient master data management solution within the organization facilitates them to streamline their business processes. This is accomplished through competent master data management applications which provide channelization of their product portrayal data, fortify their customer interactions, accurately manage vendor accounts, enable customized view of their site data, and accountancy for their asset data. Likewise, the master data management services which include consulting, implementation, and training and support are largely provided by the master data management service vendors to help users maintain their deployed master data management software applications. Currently, multi-domain master data applications enabled with cross-data domain features are widely being considered for facilitating transactional and non-transactional data flow across organizations. This has in turn also revolutionized the businesses and market outreach for the chief stakeholders in the master data management ecosystem which include master data management software providers, master data management platform providers, and cloud-based master data management services vendors as it has provided them with increase in revenue potentials. Further, besides providing users with an enhanced experience, master data management has also leveraged the stakeholders to retain their privileged customers, allure new clients, and enhance business value for its users.

The regional analysis of Master Data Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Master Data Management Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Master Data Management market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Master Data Management Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Master Data Management Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Master Data Management Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oSupplier Data

oProduct Data

oCustomer data

oOthers

By End User:

oBFSI

oGovernment

oRetail

oIT and Telecom

oManufacturing

oHealthcare

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

¢SAP AG

¢SAS Institute, Inc.

¢IBM Corporation

¢Oracle Corporation

¢Tibco Software, Inc.

¢Informatica Corporation

¢Teradata Corporation

¢Orchestra Networks

¢Riversand Technologies, Inc.

¢Talend

¢Syncforce

Target Audience of the Master Data Management Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Master Data Management market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Master Data Management market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Master Data Management Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

