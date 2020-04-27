Cover Corona outbreak: Long Term Care Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2025

Recent report on “Long Term Care Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Long Term Care Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Long Term Care Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Long Term Care Market valued approximately USD 810 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Long Term Care Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Long term care (LTC) service contains a variety of services provided by nursing homes, day care centres, home health agencies and from family or friends. Long term care service comprises a broad range of personal care, healthcare and supportive care services. It is required for geriatrics people and adult who are unable to take self-care due to injury, cognitive or mental disability and chronic illness. Long term care service provides support to people in regain quality of life and in improving an optimal level of physical functioning of life. Increasing aging population and rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing consciousness among people regarding the numerous home healthcare facilities and increasing medical coverage for home healthcare are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government funding, scarcity of skilled nursing staff, and increased collaborations of private insurers with the government are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with long term care and unwillingness of the traditional long term care providers to adopt new software are the factors that limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Long Term Care Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising ageing population and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Long Term Care market over the upcoming years due to increasing infrastructural development in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to string economic growth and increasing disposable income in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Brookdale Senior Living

¢Sunrise Senior Living

¢Emeritus

¢Atria Senior Living

¢Extendicare

¢Gentiva Health Services

¢Senior Care Centres of America

¢Kindred Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oHome Healthcare

oHospice

oNursing Care

oAssisted Ling Facilities

By Application:

oHospital

oNursing Home

oClinic

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Long Term Care Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Long Term Care market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Long Term Care market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Long Term Care Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

