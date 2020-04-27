Cover Corona outbreak: Intraoperative MRI Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2025

Recent report on “Intraoperative MRI Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Intraoperative MRI Market is valued approximately USD 68 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025 Increase in aging population, the growing incidence of numerous chronic diseases along with the shift in preference for the surgeries that are minimally invasive, are the major factors which are driving the growth in Global Intraoperative MRI Market. Additionally, technological developments in the field of equipment like improvement in the strength of the magnetic field are also propelling the demand for intraoperative MRI. However, high cost of the equipment that starts from around $3 million, product recall and requirement of trained expertise to operate the equipment restricts the market growth.

Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging is equipment that provides the image of the patient in the real time. In the operating room, the surgeons use intraoperative MRI to scan the specific body part of the patient during the surgery, mainly brain surgery. The intraoperative MRI is used to confirm if there is the need for any resection or the surgery was successful. The rise in disposable income of individuals has resulted in increased healthcare expenses for diseases management, which is likely to escalate the demand for intraoperative MRI. Moreover, increasing acceptance of modern technologies in various emerging countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of Intraoperative MRI Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Intraoperative MRI Market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Intraoperative MRI market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Intraoperative MRI Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of Intraoperative MRI Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Intraoperative MRI Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

¢Brainlab

¢GE Healthcare

¢IMRIS

¢Philips Healthcare

¢Siemens Healthcare

¢Allengers

¢BK Ultrasound

¢BMI Biomedical International

¢Esaote

¢GMM

¢MS WESTFALIA

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

o0.2T

o1.5T

o3.0T

By Application:

oNeurosurgery Surgery

oSpinal Surgery

oOrthopedic Surgery

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Intraoperative MRI Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

