Global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market By Component (Software, Services), Type (Image Moderation, Text Moderation, Video Moderation, Website Moderation, Profile Moderation, Others), Moderation Type (Pre Moderation, Post Moderation, Reactive Moderation, Automated Moderation, Distributed Moderation), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), End-User (IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Packaging and Labeling, Energy and Utility, Others),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers.

In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children’s sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

