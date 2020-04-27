Auto Dealer Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Auto Dealer Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Auto Dealer Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development.

USA is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with about 29%, Asian countries especially China, and India will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.

At present, there are mass of companies in the market. Top 3 companies in the market occupy about 83% of the market shares in 2016, among them, Cox Automotive with many leading sub-brands accounts for about 50% of this market.

In 2017, the global Auto Dealer Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro

Epicor

Yonyou

ELEAD1ONE

TitleTec

ARI Network Services

WHI Solutions

Infomedia

MAM Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DSM Software

CRM Software

Marketing Software

Other Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Web-based Software

Installed Software

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Auto Dealer Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Dealer Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Auto Dealer Software Manufacturers

Auto Dealer Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Auto Dealer Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Auto Dealer Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

