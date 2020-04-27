Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market 2020:Dynamics and Development By Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd & Others

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),

Deployment Type

(On-Premise, Cloud),

Application

(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),

Clinical Applications

(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]