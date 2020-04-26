The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Datacenters Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Analysis Report on Datacenters Market

The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Datacenters Market.

Some key points of Datacenters Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Datacenters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Datacenters Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Datacenters market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Datacenters market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Datacenters market segment by manufacturers include

has been segmented into:

New Datacenter Builds Internal Datacenter Server Room Server closet Localized Midtier High-end Service Provider Datacenter POP Server Room POP Server Closet Localized Midtier High-end Mega

Datacenter Rebuilds Internal Datacenter Server Room Server closet Localized Midtier High-end Service Provider Datacenter POP Server Room POP Server Closet Localized Midtier High-end Mega



Another section included in the report is on the basis of application type that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of value over the next eight years. On the basis of application type, the global datacenter market has been segmented into:

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Others

Next section included in the report is on the basis of consulting & integration type that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of value over the next eight years. On the basis of consulting & integration type, the global datacenter market has been segmented into:

Consulting Activities

Network Design

Network Design & Analysis

Security Consulting

Network Analysis

Benchmarking

Needs Assessment

Operation Assessment

Process Improvement

Integration Activities

Project Management

Installation

Test & debug

Custom Software Development

Security Implementation

Change Management

System Configuration

Training & Site Preparation

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global datacenter market on the basis of region. The global datacenter market is segmented into five key regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In the final section of the report, the global datacenter market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the datacenter market and key differentiators. Some of the major market players featured in this section are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Equinix Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications Corporations, IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Digital Realty.

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average licenses sold and IT spending in the datacenter installation & construction and consulting & integration services across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by installation & construction type, consulting & integration types and applications are analysed and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the datacenter market over forecast period (2016–2024). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research has triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. Moreover, the number of datacenter builds and rebuilds in terms of units (volume) is also analysed and forecasted in the report for installation & construction and consulting & integration services.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the datacenter market. As previously highlighted, the global datacenter market is split into various segments on the basis of installation & construction type, consulting & integration services, application type and region. All these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global datacenter market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global datacenter market by installation & construction types, consulting & integration types, application type and region and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global datacenter market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global datacenter market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

A bottom-up top-down approach to quantifying and validating the global datacenter market size

Secondary research plays an important part in the compilation of this report. Persistence Market Research has taken into consideration factors such as total global IT expenditure, global IT spending in the datacenter market, specific region wise spending, top ten key market players in the global datacenter market, and the revenue earned by top players along with their market share. Several other factors as per their importance and impact are given a specific weight and this weighted factor analysis is used in compiling the report.

Persistence Market Research analysts have done in-depth primary research and collated the viewpoints of key individuals from companies leading both the global datacenter installation & construction market and consulting & integration services market. Based on their interactions, deep insights regarding the booming sectors of the global datacenter market; the specific market segment holding the maximum market share; and how the market is going to behave in the near future have been ascertained. This perspective of key market players has played an important part in compiling the primary research for the global datacenter market report. In order to calculate the global datacenter market size, Persistence Market Research analysts have taken a bottom-up approach by first quantifying the regional datacenter markets and then summing up the regional totals to arrive at the global datacenter market size. To validate this approach, Persistence Market Research has taken a top-down approach and matched the figures coming up from the previous analysis with the global market size as inferred by them.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Datacenters market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Datacenters market? Which application of the Datacenters is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Datacenters market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Datacenters economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

