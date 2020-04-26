How Coronavirus is Impacting Powder Metallurgy Components Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players

Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Powder Metallurgy Components market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Powder Metallurgy Components market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Powder Metallurgy Components market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Powder Metallurgy Components market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Powder Metallurgy Components market during the assessment period.

Powder Metallurgy Components Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Powder Metallurgy Components market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Powder Metallurgy Components market. The Powder Metallurgy Components market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy components market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for powder metallurgy components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy components market. Key players profiled in the report are GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (Metaldyne Performance Group), Fine Sinter Co Ltd, SHW AG, and Stackpole International Inc. These players account for a major share of the global powder metallurgy components market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of powder metallurgy components in the next few years. Market leaders look for measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global powder metallurgy components market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Product

Ferrous Metals Iron Steel

Non-ferrous Metals Aluminum Others (including Copper, Tungsten, and Nickel)



Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Application

Automotive Transmission Parts Gears Synchronizers Others (including Oil Bearings, Clutch, and Pocket Plates) Engine Parts Oil Pumps Water Pumps Vacuum Pumps VVT Sprockets, Gears, Pulleys, Belt Pulleys Crankshaft Bearing Caps Others (including Sensor Rings, Valve Seat Inserts, and Balancer Gears) Chassis Parts Shock Absorbers Steering Components Others (including Turbochargers and Exhaust Systems) Others (including Electrical components and Sensor Rings for Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS))

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial Power Tools Others (including Mining Tools)

Others (including Electrical & Electronics)

Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein powder metallurgy components are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the powder metallurgy components market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy components market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

