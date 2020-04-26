How Coronavirus is Impacting IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market
- Recent advancements in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market
IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in
intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.
The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Screen/Display
- Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC)
- Positioning Hardware
- Other
- Software
- Ticketing
- Advance driver assistance
- Traffic management
- Intelligent Signalling
- Traffic Analytics
- Communication Solutions
- The incident detection
- Operation
- Passenger Management
- Revenue Management
- Workforce Management
- Passenger
- Station/On-Board System
- Location based information
- Multimedia Solutions
- Logistics and Fleet Solutions
- Management Solutions
- Tracking Solutions
- Others
- Services
- Support Service
- Maintenance and Management Service
- Installation and Integration Services
- Others
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report addresses the following doubts related to the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market:
- Which company in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?