Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Geophysical Services Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2028

COVID-19 Impact on Geophysical Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Geophysical Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Geophysical Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Technology

Magnetic

Gradiometry

Gravity

Electromagnetics

LIDAR

Hyperspectral

Ground Penetrating

Resistivity

Others (Induced Polarization and Magneto-tellurics)

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type

Aerial-based Survey

Land-based Survey

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

North America is the leading consumer of geophysical services for mineral & mining industry across the globe. The region constitutes around 25% to 30% share of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining Industry. The market in the region is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the environmental regulations imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments.

Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized

The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis-à-vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.

The key insights of the Geophysical Services market report: