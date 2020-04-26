COVID-19 Impact on Wheat Gluten – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Complete study of the global Wheat Gluten market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wheat Gluten industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wheat Gluten production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Wheat Gluten market include _Manildra Group, Roquette, CropEnergies, Qufeng, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients, ADM, Tereos Syral, Cargill, Anhui Ante Food, White Energy, Zhonghe Group, Jäckering Group, Sedamyl, Crespel & Deiters, Ruifuxiang Food, Kroener-Starke Wheat Gluten
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Wheat Gluten industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wheat Gluten manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wheat Gluten industry.
Global Wheat Gluten Market Segment By Type:
, Food Grade, Feed Grade, By type, food grade revenue accounted for the highest share, reaching 94.11 percent of the market in 2019.
Global Wheat Gluten Market Segment By Application:
, Baking, Flour, Meats, Pet Food, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wheat Gluten industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wheat Gluten market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wheat Gluten industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wheat Gluten market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wheat Gluten market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wheat Gluten market?
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wheat Gluten Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Wheat Gluten Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Food Grade
1.4.3 Feed Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Baking
1.5.3 Flour
1.5.4 Meats
1.5.5 Pet Food
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wheat Gluten Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wheat Gluten Industry
1.6.1.1 Wheat Gluten Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Wheat Gluten Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Wheat Gluten Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Wheat Gluten Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Wheat Gluten Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Wheat Gluten Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Wheat Gluten Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Wheat Gluten Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Wheat Gluten Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Wheat Gluten Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Wheat Gluten Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Wheat Gluten Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Wheat Gluten Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Wheat Gluten Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wheat Gluten Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wheat Gluten Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Wheat Gluten Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Wheat Gluten Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Wheat Gluten Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Wheat Gluten Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Wheat Gluten Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wheat Gluten Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Wheat Gluten Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Wheat Gluten Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Wheat Gluten Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Wheat Gluten Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Wheat Gluten Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Wheat Gluten Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Wheat Gluten Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Wheat Gluten Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Wheat Gluten by Country
6.1.1 North America Wheat Gluten Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Wheat Gluten Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Wheat Gluten by Country
7.1.1 Europe Wheat Gluten Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Wheat Gluten Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Wheat Gluten by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Wheat Gluten Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Wheat Gluten Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Manildra Group
11.1.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 Manildra Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Manildra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Manildra Group Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.1.5 Manildra Group Recent Development
11.2 Roquette
11.2.1 Roquette Corporation Information
11.2.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Roquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Roquette Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.2.5 Roquette Recent Development
11.3 CropEnergies
11.3.1 CropEnergies Corporation Information
11.3.2 CropEnergies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 CropEnergies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 CropEnergies Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.3.5 CropEnergies Recent Development
11.4 Qufeng
11.4.1 Qufeng Corporation Information
11.4.2 Qufeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Qufeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Qufeng Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.4.5 Qufeng Recent Development
11.5 Henan Tianguan Group
11.5.1 Henan Tianguan Group Corporation Information
11.5.2 Henan Tianguan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Henan Tianguan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Henan Tianguan Group Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.5.5 Henan Tianguan Group Recent Development
11.6 MGP Ingredients
11.6.1 MGP Ingredients Corporation Information
11.6.2 MGP Ingredients Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 MGP Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 MGP Ingredients Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.6.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development
11.7 ADM
11.7.1 ADM Corporation Information
11.7.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 ADM Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.7.5 ADM Recent Development
11.8 Tereos Syral
11.8.1 Tereos Syral Corporation Information
11.8.2 Tereos Syral Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Tereos Syral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Tereos Syral Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.8.5 Tereos Syral Recent Development
11.9 Cargill
11.9.1 Cargill Corporation Information
11.9.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Cargill Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.9.5 Cargill Recent Development
11.10 Anhui Ante Food
11.10.1 Anhui Ante Food Corporation Information
11.10.2 Anhui Ante Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Anhui Ante Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Anhui Ante Food Wheat Gluten Products Offered
11.10.5 Anhui Ante Food Recent Development
11.12 Zhonghe Group
11.12.1 Zhonghe Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Zhonghe Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Zhonghe Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Zhonghe Group Products Offered
11.12.5 Zhonghe Group Recent Development
11.13 Jäckering Group
11.13.1 Jäckering Group Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jäckering Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Jäckering Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jäckering Group Products Offered
11.13.5 Jäckering Group Recent Development
11.14 Sedamyl
11.14.1 Sedamyl Corporation Information
11.14.2 Sedamyl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Sedamyl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Sedamyl Products Offered
11.14.5 Sedamyl Recent Development
11.15 Crespel & Deiters
11.15.1 Crespel & Deiters Corporation Information
11.15.2 Crespel & Deiters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Crespel & Deiters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Crespel & Deiters Products Offered
11.15.5 Crespel & Deiters Recent Development
11.16 Ruifuxiang Food
11.16.1 Ruifuxiang Food Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ruifuxiang Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Ruifuxiang Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ruifuxiang Food Products Offered
11.16.5 Ruifuxiang Food Recent Development
11.17 Kroener-Starke
11.17.1 Kroener-Starke Corporation Information
11.17.2 Kroener-Starke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Kroener-Starke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Kroener-Starke Products Offered
11.17.5 Kroener-Starke Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Wheat Gluten Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Wheat Gluten Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Wheat Gluten Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Wheat Gluten Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wheat Gluten Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Wheat Gluten Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
