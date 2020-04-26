COVID-19 Impact on Rice Seed – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Rice Seed market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Rice Seed industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Rice Seed production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Rice Seed market include _Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle, WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Dongya Seed Industry, Keeplong Seeds, Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology, Opulent Technology, Zhongnongfa, Anhui Nongken, Saprotan Utama Rice Seed

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Rice Seed industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Rice Seed manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Rice Seed industry.

Global Rice Seed Market Segment By Type:

, Long-grain rice, Medium-grain rice, Short-grain rice

Global Rice Seed Market Segment By Application:

, Agricultural Production, Scientific Research

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Rice Seed industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rice Seed market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rice Seed industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rice Seed market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rice Seed market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rice Seed market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rice Seed Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rice Seed Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Long-grain rice

1.4.3 Medium-grain rice

1.4.4 Short-grain rice

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agricultural Production

1.5.3 Scientific Research

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rice Seed Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rice Seed Industry

1.6.1.1 Rice Seed Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Rice Seed Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Rice Seed Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rice Seed Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rice Seed Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Rice Seed Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Rice Seed Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rice Seed Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Rice Seed Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rice Seed Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rice Seed Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rice Seed Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rice Seed Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rice Seed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rice Seed Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rice Seed Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rice Seed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rice Seed Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rice Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rice Seed Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rice Seed Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rice Seed Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rice Seed Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rice Seed Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rice Seed Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rice Seed Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rice Seed Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Rice Seed by Country

6.1.1 North America Rice Seed Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rice Seed Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rice Seed by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rice Seed Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rice Seed Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rice Seed by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rice Seed Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rice Seed Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rice Seed by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rice Seed Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rice Seed Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dupont Pioneer

11.1.1 Dupont Pioneer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dupont Pioneer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Dupont Pioneer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Dupont Pioneer Rice Seed Products Offered

11.1.5 Dupont Pioneer Recent Development

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bayer Rice Seed Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

11.3.1 Nuziveedu Seeds Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nuziveedu Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Nuziveedu Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nuziveedu Seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

11.3.5 Nuziveedu Seeds Recent Development

11.4 Kaveri

11.4.1 Kaveri Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kaveri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Kaveri Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kaveri Rice Seed Products Offered

11.4.5 Kaveri Recent Development

11.5 Mahyco

11.5.1 Mahyco Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mahyco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Mahyco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mahyco Rice Seed Products Offered

11.5.5 Mahyco Recent Development

11.6 RiceTec

11.6.1 RiceTec Corporation Information

11.6.2 RiceTec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 RiceTec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RiceTec Rice Seed Products Offered

11.6.5 RiceTec Recent Development

11.7 Krishidhan

11.7.1 Krishidhan Corporation Information

11.7.2 Krishidhan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Krishidhan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Krishidhan Rice Seed Products Offered

11.7.5 Krishidhan Recent Development

11.8 Rasi Seeds

11.8.1 Rasi Seeds Corporation Information

11.8.2 Rasi Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Rasi Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Rasi Seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

11.8.5 Rasi Seeds Recent Development

11.9 JK seeds

11.9.1 JK seeds Corporation Information

11.9.2 JK seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 JK seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JK seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

11.9.5 JK seeds Recent Development

11.10 Syngenta

11.10.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

11.10.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Syngenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Syngenta Rice Seed Products Offered

11.10.5 Syngenta Recent Development

11.12 China National Seed

11.12.1 China National Seed Corporation Information

11.12.2 China National Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 China National Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 China National Seed Products Offered

11.12.5 China National Seed Recent Development

11.13 Grand Agriseeds

11.13.1 Grand Agriseeds Corporation Information

11.13.2 Grand Agriseeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Grand Agriseeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Grand Agriseeds Products Offered

11.13.5 Grand Agriseeds Recent Development

11.14 Dabei Nong Group

11.14.1 Dabei Nong Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dabei Nong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Dabei Nong Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dabei Nong Group Products Offered

11.14.5 Dabei Nong Group Recent Development

11.15 Hefei Fengle

11.15.1 Hefei Fengle Corporation Information

11.15.2 Hefei Fengle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Hefei Fengle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Hefei Fengle Products Offered

11.15.5 Hefei Fengle Recent Development

11.16 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

11.16.1 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Corporation Information

11.16.2 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Products Offered

11.16.5 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Recent Development

11.17 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

11.17.1 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Corporation Information

11.17.2 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Products Offered

11.17.5 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Recent Development

11.18 Dongya Seed Industry

11.18.1 Dongya Seed Industry Corporation Information

11.18.2 Dongya Seed Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Dongya Seed Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Dongya Seed Industry Products Offered

11.18.5 Dongya Seed Industry Recent Development

11.19 Keeplong Seeds

11.19.1 Keeplong Seeds Corporation Information

11.19.2 Keeplong Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Keeplong Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Keeplong Seeds Products Offered

11.19.5 Keeplong Seeds Recent Development

11.20 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

11.20.1 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Corporation Information

11.20.2 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Products Offered

11.20.5 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Recent Development

11.21 Opulent Technology

11.21.1 Opulent Technology Corporation Information

11.21.2 Opulent Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Opulent Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Opulent Technology Products Offered

11.21.5 Opulent Technology Recent Development

11.22 Zhongnongfa

11.22.1 Zhongnongfa Corporation Information

11.22.2 Zhongnongfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Zhongnongfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Zhongnongfa Products Offered

11.22.5 Zhongnongfa Recent Development

11.23 Anhui Nongken

11.23.1 Anhui Nongken Corporation Information

11.23.2 Anhui Nongken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Anhui Nongken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Anhui Nongken Products Offered

11.23.5 Anhui Nongken Recent Development

11.24 Saprotan Utama

11.24.1 Saprotan Utama Corporation Information

11.24.2 Saprotan Utama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Saprotan Utama Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Saprotan Utama Products Offered

11.24.5 Saprotan Utama Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rice Seed Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rice Seed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rice Seed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rice Seed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rice Seed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rice Seed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rice Seed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rice Seed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rice Seed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rice Seed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rice Seed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rice Seed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rice Seed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rice Seed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rice Seed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rice Seed Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rice Seed Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

