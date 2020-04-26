COVID-19 Impact on Plant Protein – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Plant Protein market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Plant Protein industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Plant Protein production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Plant Protein market include _ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group Plant Protein

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Plant Protein industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Plant Protein manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Plant Protein industry.

Global Plant Protein Market Segment By Type:

, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Others

Global Plant Protein Market Segment By Application:

, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Plant Protein industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant Protein market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plant Protein industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant Protein market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant Protein market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant Protein market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Plant Protein Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soy Protein

1.4.3 Wheat Protein

1.4.4 Pea Protein

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

1.5.4 Animal Feed

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plant Protein Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plant Protein Industry

1.6.1.1 Plant Protein Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Plant Protein Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Plant Protein Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plant Protein Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plant Protein Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Plant Protein Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Plant Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Plant Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Plant Protein Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Plant Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plant Protein Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Plant Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plant Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Plant Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant Protein Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plant Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Plant Protein Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Plant Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plant Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plant Protein Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant Protein Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plant Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plant Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plant Protein Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plant Protein Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plant Protein Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Plant Protein by Country

6.1.1 North America Plant Protein Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Plant Protein Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant Protein by Country

7.1.1 Europe Plant Protein Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Plant Protein Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant Protein by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant Protein by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Plant Protein Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Plant Protein Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 ADM

11.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ADM Plant Protein Products Offered

11.1.5 ADM Recent Development

11.2 Cargill

11.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Cargill Plant Protein Products Offered

11.2.5 Cargill Recent Development

11.3 DuPont

11.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DuPont Plant Protein Products Offered

11.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

11.4 Kerry Group

11.4.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kerry Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Kerry Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kerry Group Plant Protein Products Offered

11.4.5 Kerry Group Recent Development

11.5 Manildra

11.5.1 Manildra Corporation Information

11.5.2 Manildra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Manildra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Manildra Plant Protein Products Offered

11.5.5 Manildra Recent Development

11.6 Roquette

11.6.1 Roquette Corporation Information

11.6.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Roquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Roquette Plant Protein Products Offered

11.6.5 Roquette Recent Development

11.7 Tereos

11.7.1 Tereos Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tereos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Tereos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tereos Plant Protein Products Offered

11.7.5 Tereos Recent Development

11.8 Axiom Foods

11.8.1 Axiom Foods Corporation Information

11.8.2 Axiom Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Axiom Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Axiom Foods Plant Protein Products Offered

11.8.5 Axiom Foods Recent Development

11.9 Cosucra

11.9.1 Cosucra Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cosucra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Cosucra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Cosucra Plant Protein Products Offered

11.9.5 Cosucra Recent Development

11.10 CHS

11.10.1 CHS Corporation Information

11.10.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 CHS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 CHS Plant Protein Products Offered

11.10.5 CHS Recent Development

11.12 Glico Nutrition

11.12.1 Glico Nutrition Corporation Information

11.12.2 Glico Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Glico Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Glico Nutrition Products Offered

11.12.5 Glico Nutrition Recent Development

11.13 Gushen Group

11.13.1 Gushen Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Gushen Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Gushen Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Gushen Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Gushen Group Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Plant Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Plant Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Plant Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Plant Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Plant Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Plant Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Plant Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plant Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plant Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Plant Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Plant Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Plant Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plant Protein Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plant Protein Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plant Protein Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plant Protein Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plant Protein Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

