COVID-19 Impact on Bacteriophage – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Complete study of the global Bacteriophage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Bacteriophage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Bacteriophage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Bacteriophage market include _Atcc Global, Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN, Locus Biosciences，Inc, Pharmex Group，LLC, Eliava BioPreparations, Certis USA, Zeptometrix, Intralytix, OmniLytics Inc., Innophage, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation Bacteriophage
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Bacteriophage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Bacteriophage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Bacteriophage industry.
Global Bacteriophage Market Segment By Type:
, DsDNA Keyword, SsDNA Keyword, SsRNA Keyword, DsDNA Keyword had the biggest market share of 75% in 2018.
Global Bacteriophage Market Segment By Application:
, Animal Health, Food Packaging, Agriculture, Aquaculture, Human Health, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Bacteriophage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bacteriophage market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bacteriophage industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bacteriophage market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bacteriophage market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bacteriophage market?
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bacteriophage Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bacteriophage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 DsDNA Bacteriophage
1.4.3 SsDNA Bacteriophage
1.4.4 SsRNA Bacteriophage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Animal Health
1.5.3 Food Packaging
1.5.4 Agriculture
1.5.5 Aquaculture
1.5.6 Human Health
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bacteriophage Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bacteriophage Industry
1.6.1.1 Bacteriophage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Bacteriophage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bacteriophage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Bacteriophage Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Bacteriophage Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Bacteriophage Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Bacteriophage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Bacteriophage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Bacteriophage Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Bacteriophage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Bacteriophage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bacteriophage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bacteriophage Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bacteriophage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Bacteriophage Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Bacteriophage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bacteriophage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bacteriophage Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bacteriophage Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bacteriophage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bacteriophage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bacteriophage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bacteriophage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bacteriophage Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bacteriophage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Bacteriophage by Country
6.1.1 North America Bacteriophage Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Bacteriophage Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bacteriophage by Country
7.1.1 Europe Bacteriophage Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Bacteriophage Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Bacteriophage by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Bacteriophage Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Bacteriophage Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Atcc Global
11.1.1 Atcc Global Corporation Information
11.1.2 Atcc Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Atcc Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Atcc Global Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.1.5 Atcc Global Recent Development
11.2 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN
11.2.1 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Corporation Information
11.2.2 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.2.5 Federal State Scientific-Industrial Company MICROGEN Recent Development
11.3 Locus Biosciences，Inc
11.3.1 Locus Biosciences，Inc Corporation Information
11.3.2 Locus Biosciences，Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Locus Biosciences，Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Locus Biosciences，Inc Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.3.5 Locus Biosciences，Inc Recent Development
11.4 Pharmex Group，LLC
11.4.1 Pharmex Group，LLC Corporation Information
11.4.2 Pharmex Group，LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Pharmex Group，LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Pharmex Group，LLC Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.4.5 Pharmex Group，LLC Recent Development
11.5 Eliava BioPreparations
11.5.1 Eliava BioPreparations Corporation Information
11.5.2 Eliava BioPreparations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Eliava BioPreparations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Eliava BioPreparations Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.5.5 Eliava BioPreparations Recent Development
11.6 Certis USA
11.6.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
11.6.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Certis USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Certis USA Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.6.5 Certis USA Recent Development
11.7 Zeptometrix
11.7.1 Zeptometrix Corporation Information
11.7.2 Zeptometrix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Zeptometrix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Zeptometrix Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.7.5 Zeptometrix Recent Development
11.8 Intralytix
11.8.1 Intralytix Corporation Information
11.8.2 Intralytix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Intralytix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Intralytix Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.8.5 Intralytix Recent Development
11.9 OmniLytics Inc.
11.9.1 OmniLytics Inc. Corporation Information
11.9.2 OmniLytics Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 OmniLytics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 OmniLytics Inc. Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.9.5 OmniLytics Inc. Recent Development
11.10 Innophage
11.10.1 Innophage Corporation Information
11.10.2 Innophage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Innophage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Innophage Bacteriophage Products Offered
11.10.5 Innophage Recent Development
12.1 Bacteriophage Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bacteriophage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bacteriophage Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bacteriophage Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
