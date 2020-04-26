Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Printing Machines Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

The global Printing Machines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Printing Machines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Printing Machines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Printing Machines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Printing Machines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

manufacturers towards optimizing the use of inks containing VOCs. Moreover, growing concerns with respect to the maintenance of printing machines are also influencing the product quality in the global printing machines market. During the forecast period, the study has assessed that key products being sold in the global printing machines market will include offset lithography machines, flexographic machines, screen printers, gravure printing machines, letterpress machines, and digital printing machines, among others.

Offset Lithography Machines to Remain Top-selling Products

In 2017 and beyond, the demand for offset lithography machines will be the highest, compared to other product-types, in the global market. With respect to digital printing machines, offset lithography machines offer competitive advantage across multiple parameters. Firstly, the interfacial surface properties of offset lithography machines make the printing surfaces ink-absorbent and the non-printing surfaces of the machine ink-repellent. This saves additional costs on maintenance, which makes it the most economical printing machine in the global market. Furthermore, provisions for quality control and efficiency of sub-machineries such as dampening system and ink system enable high-quality, consistent printing through a lithographic process. The report reveals that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 12.7 Bn worth of offset lithography machines will be sold across the globe.

Demand for Flexographic Printing Machines to Gain Traction

The study also reveals that the future demands for commercial printing will be much evolved with respect to the versatility of the printing machines and the effectiveness of printing technology. Flexographic printing is one such process that has secured its position as a key process for commercial printing. The study projects that the demand for flexographic printing machines will witness impressive traction during the forecast period. Since these machines employ a combination of printing technologies – rotogravure and letterpress – their use in commercial settings will remain high in all presumptive scenarios. By the end of 2026, an estimated US$ 3 Bn worth of flexographic printing machines is expected to be sold in the global market.

Digital Printing Machines to Register Highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

With respect to their prices and their ability to print the higher number of copies at rapid speeds, offset lithography printing machines and flexographic printing machines will remain among the top-selling products in the global printing machines market through 2026. However, key findings from the study project that digital printing machines will record fastest sales during the forecast period. Affordable prices and low maintenance of digital printing machines will continue to drive their sales in the global printing machines market through 2026. The report further projects that printing machines developed on traditional printing techniques, namely letterpress, gravure, and screen, will witness a sluggish demand in the approaching years. Collectively, these three product-type segments are expected to bring in little over US$ 2.8 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2017.

Each market player encompassed in the Printing Machines market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Printing Machines market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Printing Machines Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Printing Machines market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Printing Machines market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Printing Machines market report?

A critical study of the Printing Machines market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Printing Machines market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Printing Machines landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Printing Machines market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Printing Machines market share and why? What strategies are the Printing Machines market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Printing Machines market? What factors are negatively affecting the Printing Machines market growth? What will be the value of the global Printing Machines market by the end of 2029?

Why Choose Printing Machines Market Report?