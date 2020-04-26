Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Elemental Sulfur Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019-2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Elemental Sulfur market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Elemental Sulfur market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Elemental Sulfur market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Elemental Sulfur market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Elemental Sulfur market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Elemental Sulfur market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Elemental Sulfur market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Elemental Sulfur market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

increasing demand for food and agricultural products in these nations. This creates a necessity to produce maximum yield with the available agricultural land. The demand for fertilisers is escalating to sustain the increase in food production. In APEJ, China and India are the major consumer markets for fertilisers. The two countries together accounted for over 55% share in the global fertiliser market in terms of consumption in 2015. Thus rising demand for fertilisers coupled with an increase in the production of fertilisers in the APEJ region will result in an increase in demand for elemental sulphur over the forecast period.

Sulphuric acid finds application in the production of various metals such as copper, zinc and nickel. Among these, the production of copper dominates the sulphuric acid market in terms of consumption in the mining application. This rise in production of metals in the North America region, especially in the U.S. has significantly impacted the consumption of sulphuric acid for the leaching of metals from their oxide ores. A growing use of elemental sulphur in the mining operation is creating a positive impact on the global elemental sulphur market.

Around 90% of elemental sulphur produced is utilised for the production of sulphuric acid, which finds applications in chemicals, petroleum refining, automobile batteries and metal leaching, among others. Within the chemicals industry, increasing consumption of sulphuric acid for waste water treatment, ph control and other applications will help drive the demand for elemental sulphur, thereby boosting revenue growth of the global market.

The use of elemental sulphur for agrochemicals is projected to remain lucrative both in terms of market share and CAGR index in Europe

The use of elemental sulphur for agrochemicals is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period in Western Europe. The mining and metallurgy application segment is expected to hold a relatively small share and expand at a low CAGR as compared to other application segments. In Eastern Europe, the paper and pulp application segment is also projected to create significant growth opportunities during the course of the decade. Moreover, applications such as chemicals and petroleum refining and rubber and plastics are also projected to remain lucrative over the forecast period.

