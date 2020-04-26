Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Ready To Use IoT in Elevators Market size and forecast, 2019-2023

A recent market study on the global IoT in Elevators market reveals that the global IoT in Elevators market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IoT in Elevators market is discussed in the presented study.

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global IoT in elevators market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the IoT in elevators market are ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company,Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Toshiba Elevatorsamong others.

The IoT in elevators market has been segmented as follows:

Global IoT in Elevators Market

By Component

Hardware(M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway)

Software On-premise Cloud

Services Designing & Engineering Installation Refurbishing Maintenance & Repair Managed Services



By Application

Preventive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Advanced Reporting

Connectivity Management

Others (Call Management)

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Rest of South America



