Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Powder Metallurgy Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study

The global Powder Metallurgy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Powder Metallurgy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Powder Metallurgy market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Powder Metallurgy market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Powder Metallurgy market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the end-user and material segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy market by segmenting it in terms of material, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder metallurgy in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material and end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy market. Key players profiled in the report include GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, H.C. Starck, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, Sandvik AB, Fine Sinter Company Ltd, Miba AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, SMC Powder Metallurgy, Metaldyne Performance Group, and SHW Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global powder metallurgy market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global powder metallurgy market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each material and end-user segments have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Material

Iron Powder

Steel Powder

Non-ferrous Powder Aluminum Copper Nickel Cobalt Tungsten Others



Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by End-user

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various materials and end-user industries, in which powder metallurgy is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the Powder Metallurgy Market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Each market player encompassed in the Powder Metallurgy market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Powder Metallurgy market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Powder Metallurgy Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Powder Metallurgy market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Powder Metallurgy market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

