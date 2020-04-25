Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Powder Coatings Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2025

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Powder Coatings market. Hence, companies in the Powder Coatings market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

The global Powder Coatings market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Powder Coatings market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Powder Coatings market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Powder Coatings market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Powder Coatings market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Powder Coatings market over the forecast period?

competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

SWOT analysis of the Powder Coatings market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Powder Coatings market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

