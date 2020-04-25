Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Horticulture Lighting Market Is Staring At A Promising Future During The Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Advances in Technology 2018 – 2028

“

In this report, the global Horticulture Lighting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Horticulture Lighting market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Horticulture Lighting market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Horticulture Lighting market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Horticulture Lighting market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Horticulture Lighting market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Horticulture Lighting market segments

Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market

Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market

Horticulture Lighting technology

Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes

North America Horticulture Lighting market U.S. Canada

Latin America Horticulture Lighting market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Horticulture Lighting market

China Horticulture Lighting market

Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The study objectives of Horticulture Lighting Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Horticulture Lighting market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Horticulture Lighting manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Horticulture Lighting market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Horticulture Lighting market.

