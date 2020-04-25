The impact of the coronavirus on the Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Electric Trike Market 2017 – 2025

“

key players are working on to develop high-performance electric trike to attract the sports vehicle enthusiasts towards electric trike.

The global electric trikes market can be segmented on the basis of type as cargo and leisure type. And on the basis of application, the global electric trike market can be segmented into operational use and personal use. The personal use segment is expected to contribute more market share as compared to the other uses.

Electric Trike Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type,

Cargo type

Leisure type

On the basis of Application,

Operational use

Personal use

Electric Trike Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global electric trike Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global electric trike market is dominated by the Western European Region followed by North America. The Western Europe with near about half of the market share holds a dominating position in the global electric trike market. The presence of major key players in this region and high adoption of this vehicles by the younger generation, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The government of various countries from this region are encouraging the use of electric trike market. The countries such as Germany, France, and Italy have emerged as early adopters of this technology. The development of some countries in APEJ region such as India and China and the concept of smart cities trending in this region is projected to drive the market for electric trike market over the forecast period.

Electric Trike Market: Key Players

Piaggio

Toyota Motor Corporation

Yamaha Motor Company

Arcimoto

Electra Meccanica

Elio Motors

Sway Motorsports

Torq

Valene Motors

Girfalco

