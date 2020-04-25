How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Mobile Phone Accessories Market Key Strengths Analysis 2019-2026

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Mobile Phone Accessories market. Hence, companies in the Mobile Phone Accessories market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Key Segments Covered

Mobile Phone Accessories Market By Product Type Battery Charger Headphone/Earphone Memory Card Portable Speaker Protective Case Others By Distribution Channel Multi-brand Store Organized Store Independent Store Single-brand Store Online Store By Price Range Premium Mid lOW



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Poland Russia



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Indonesia South Korea Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Samsung Electronics Limited

BYD Company Limited

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Beats (Apple Inc.)

JVC Corporation

Sony Corporation

Plantronics Pty. Limited

Bose Corporation

Philips Electronics Limited

Audio-Technica Corporation

Otterbox Inc.

Griffin Technology

Pelican Products Inc.

