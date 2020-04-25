Helicopter Tourism Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2027

The helicopter tourism market was valued at US$ 851.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,253.9 million by 2027.

Helicopters have been witnessing significant demand from the commercial customers apart from air ambulance and governmental carriers. In the recent years, the tourism through helicopters is soaring in different cities of developed countries as well as developing nations, which is bolstering the helicopter tourism market growth. The global helicopter tourism market is driven by factors such as arising growth in tourism industry paired with positive economic outlook and increasing interest towards aerial sightseeing, but striking number of past helicopter accidents is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Despite of this,widening scope in the emerging economies is anticipated to boost the helicopter tourism market in the forecast period. However, rising demand for helicopter tourism in medical applications and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Leading Helicopter Tourism Market Players:

Accretion Aviation

Birds Eye View Helicopters

Chicago Helicopter Tours

Grand Canyon Helicopters

Helicopter Flight Services Inc.

Liberty Helicopter

Maverick Helicopter

Sundance Helicopters

Zip Aviation

Cape Town Helicopters

