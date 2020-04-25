GMO Testing Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2025 | Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, EMSL Analytical

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global GMO Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GMO Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GMO Testing This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (United States), EMSL Analytical Inc. (United States) and Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (United States).

Definition:

GMO Testing that is the testing of genetically modified organisms is refer as detection of GMO in food or feed, which is possible by biochemical means. It can either be qualitative in which it shows genetically modified organism (GMO) is present, or quantitative that means measuring in which amount a certain GMO is present. Most important part of GMO is being able to detect, as without detection methods the trace-ability of GMOs would rely solely on documentation.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Market Drivers

Need to Ensure Sufficient Nutrient Consumption

Technological Evolution of Farming Practices

Diverse Processed Foods Through GM Crops

Labeling Mandates in Several Countries

High Investment in Biotech R&D

Opportunities

Emerging Markets for GMO Testing

Increasing Consumer Awareness About GM Foods

Restraints

Lack of Implementation of Regulations

Lack of Required Technical Know-How Among Farmers

Challenges

Ban on the Production of GM Crops

Unaffordability of Tests By Manufacturers

Inappropriate Sample Collection Standards

The Global GMO Testing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay), Application (Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed, Potato, Meat, Snacks, Others), Crop Tested (Corn, Soy, Rapeseed/Canola, Potato, Others (tomato, sugarbeet, and rice)), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay), Trait (Stacked, Herbicide tolerance, Insect resistance), Processed Food (Bakery & confectionery, Meat & meat products, Breakfast cereals & snacks, Food additives, Other processed food (infant food, dairy products, and processed beverages))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global GMO Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

