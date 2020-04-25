COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Video on Demand Market Report Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Video on Demand market reveals that the global Video on Demand market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Video on Demand market is discussed in the presented study.

The Video on Demand market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Video on Demand market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Video on Demand market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global video on demand market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), Verizon Communication, LLC, YouTube, LLC, maxdome GmbH, and Canalplay.The global video on demand market has been segmented as below:

Global Video on Demand Market, by Business Model

Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)

Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)

Advertisement Video on Demand (AVoD)

Hybrid (SVoD + AVoD)

Global Video on Demand Market, by Content

Sports

Entertainment

Education and Information

TV Commerce

Global Video on Demand Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



