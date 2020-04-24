Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on System-On-Chip Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2021

A recent market study on the global System-On-Chip market reveals that the global System-On-Chip market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global System-On-Chip market is discussed in the presented study.

The System-On-Chip market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global System-On-Chip market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global System-On-Chip market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global system-on-chip market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as system- on-chip investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the system-on-chip market are Apple Inc., Broadcom Limited, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

Global System-On-Chip Market

By Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others

By Application

Smartphones

Networking Devices

PC/Laptops

Game Consoles

Digital Cameras

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



